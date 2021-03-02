Twitch responds to community backlash following ‘Womxn’s History Month’ tweet

Twitch has issued a brief statement after being criticizing for attempting to use an all-inclusive term for Women’s History Month, which began today.
In a now-deleted tweet, Twitch shared a video to celebrate all women on the platform. Twitch used the term “Womxn” in an attempt to include the LGBTQIA+ community, which immediately garnered backlash. Specifically, many pointed out that by choosing to use a separate phrase to include trans women, the platform was actually excluding them.
Twitch responded to the criticism in a separate tweet. It explained what its intentions were and how it decided to use the spelling “women” after hearing from users and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
In a subsequent tweet, Twitch said it would continue to learn from the experience and ensure that it is being inclusive to all.
Women’s History Month is an annual declared month during March that celebrates historic moments and contributions women have made to society.