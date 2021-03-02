Twitch responds to community backlash following ‘Womxn’s History Month’ tweet

"We're committed to growing from these experiences, doing better, and ensuring we're inclusive to all."

Twitch has issued a brief statement after being criticizing for attempting to use an all-inclusive term for Women’s History Month, which began today.

In a now-deleted tweet, Twitch shared a video to celebrate all women on the platform. Twitch used the term “Womxn” in an attempt to include the LGBTQIA+ community, which immediately garnered backlash. Specifically, many pointed out that by choosing to use a separate phrase to include trans women, the platform was actually excluding them.

We want to assure you that we have, and will continue to, work with the LGBTQIA+ community. We're still learning. Our good intentions don't always equate to positive impact, but we're committed to growing from these experiences, doing better, and ensuring we're inclusive to all. — Twitch (@Twitch) March 2, 2021

Twitch responded to the criticism in a separate tweet. It explained what its intentions were and how it decided to use the spelling “women” after hearing from users and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

In a subsequent tweet, Twitch said it would continue to learn from the experience and ensure that it is being inclusive to all.

Women’s History Month is an annual declared month during March that celebrates historic moments and contributions women have made to society.