Twitch reportedly adds ‘Brand Safety Score’ to its API

An internet sleuth today discovered a change in Twitch’s API that includes what appears to be a “Brand Safety Score” that streamers can get based on a number of factors.

Daylam Tayari, who claims to be a cybersecurity student at Arizona State University, posted screengrabs on Twitter showing the API changes, adding that the information could be “sent to advertisers for ads, sponsors, and also probably for bounty purposes.”

Twitch has added an automatic Brand Safety Score which grades how brand friendly every streamer is based on things like chat behavior, ban history, manual ratings by Twitch staff, games played, age, automod and more (See below).

1/5 pic.twitter.com/VBl4HjGv7t — Daylam 'tayari' Tayari (@tayariCS) March 9, 2021

Some of the things that Twitch could reportedly be tracking as a part of this rating include a streamer’s age, ban history, affiliate/partner status, and auto-moderation usage.

Twitch has not yet responded to a request for comment about the reported API changes or what exactly they might mean.

The Twitter posts have quickly elicited responses from the streaming community, though. While it’s still uncertain exactly how a Brand Safety Score might be used, some have shown concern that this potential effort by Twitch might give certain streamers preferential treatment.

The API changes also drew comparisons to YouTube’s highly criticized P-Score measurements that affect the way channels surface on the platform.

This story will be updated with comments from Twitch officials as they become available.