Twitch is helping streamers get big with these new features

Twitch has been experimenting with a slew of new features aimed at making the platform more content-oriented and streamer-friendly. The platform’s upcoming feature plans to improve the analytics that it provides to its creators.

In its latest announcement today, Twitch has expressed the importance of analytics and how it can help streamers to know whether their strategies are working or not. With the help of the redesigned analytics section in the Creator Dashboard, streamers can now make informed decisions and work smartly to reach their goals.

📢 Starting today, we're rolling out analytics updates to help you work smarter, not harder



📊 Your analytics should help you understand what's working & what's not as you try to grow



— Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) December 6, 2022

Twitch will be rolling out six analytic-based features this week. The first will be a new navigation menu with six pages on the Creator Dashboard. It will help solve most of the common analytics-based queries of the streamer. According to Twitch’s early testing phase, this redesign has increased streamers’ ability to find crucial data by 86 percent.

The second feature includes suggesting different streaming categories to the creator. It will feature categories that are well-loved by viewers but have not yet been widely streamed on the channel. Focusing on them might increase the chances of the streamer being discovered by more people.

The third and fourth features are more streaming oriented. After every stream, content creators will receive an email providing a detailed report that will help them understand their performance. They will also get access to a new Viewer Engagement Panel which lets them analyze their stream. It will help them narrow down the moments that attracted new viewers, increase chat engagement, and other such parameters.

The fifth feature is called Referral analytics and it is a graph that helps streamers visualize different ways in which viewers come to their channel from outside of Twitch.

The final feature allows streamers to access their analytics and other stats through their mobile. Twitch has claimed analytics will be provided on mobile similar to the desktop web browser.

Apart from these six, Twitch might also introduce other new features in the coming months. Streamers must regularly use the Creator Dashboard and check if they get access to new data features and tools. They can also reach out and provide feedback to the Twitch staff through UserVoice.

You can check out the detailed information about all the features in this Twitch Blog.