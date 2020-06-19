TimTheTatman says he misses playing with Ninja but doesn’t miss Fortnite

TimTheTatman said he misses his friend and longtime streaming buddy Ninja today. But he doesn’t miss playing Fortnite with him all the time.

On stream, Tim was telling viewers about his plans to try to link up with Ninja and play some VALORANT. But he was having a little bit of trouble getting in contact with him for a moment.

While waiting on a response, Tim started reminiscing on all of the time he’s spent playing games on stream with Ninja. And in a moment of sincerity, Tim expressed how he longs for the days when he was able to play with Ninja more frequently.

“I feel bad because I miss playing with Ty, bro, because he’s a good friend,” he said. “But I feel bad because I just don’t enjoy Fortnite as much so I don’t really play with him as much.”

Following the release of Call of Duty’s Warzone battle royale game, Tim pivoted from Fortnite as his primary game. And even though he took a little bit of time to play VALORANT, Warzone has been his most-played game by a long shot.

In the past 30 days, Tim has spent 81 hours playing Warzone on stream with 2.5 million hours watched. No other game that he’s played has more than 20 hours of airtime, including categories like Just Chatting, VALORANT, World of Warcraft, and Fortnite.

Last year, Tim’s most-played game was Fortnite by a significant amount. With 856 hours of airtime on Epic Games’ battle royale, it’s no wonder that Tim might not miss it all that much. His next most-aired categories were Just Chatting (264 hours), World of Warcraft (222), and Apex Legends (152).