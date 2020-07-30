TimTheTatman plans to release new merch with upcoming rebrand

TimTheTatman has been open with his viewers lately about the rebranding efforts that he’s undergoing. And today, he told his chat that he’s close to having a deal with an undisclosed merchandise company to sell new swag.

For years, Tim’s branding has predominantly included his famed “Bleagle” logo. The bear, lion, and eagle combination is identical to Tim’s chest tattoo. But despite his affinity for the iconic symbol, he’s told his chat that he’s looking to move toward a logo that can more directly be tied to his name or initials.

One of the rough drafts that Tim has in the works is from an artist named Twaz. A mock-up of the logo posted to Twitter was retweeted by Tim and shows three vertical paint-brush-style lines that intersect with one horizontal line.

The logo is supposed to represent the three capital Ts in TimTheTatman. While there’s still work to be done, Tim said there will be rebranding on his channel, including alerts, overlays, and other imagining, in the next “week or so.”

Along with that, Tim is in the final stages of getting a new partner for merchandise. While he was unable to disclose exactly who he’s working with, he was optimistic about the prospects of getting new merch to consumers soon following the rebrand.

“I don’t want to name the company, but it’s looking really good,” he said. “We’re trying to get the ball rolling here really quick.”

Admitting that fans have been asking for new merchandise for a while, Tim asked for patience while he attempts to time the merch with a rebrand. In the past, Tim has worked with DesignedByHumans to make and sell merchandise.

But since he started that page, the streamer merchandise industry has taken a few turns. Ninja popularly signed with apparel company Adidas and other content creators, like Shroud and Anne Munition, have made deals with more gaming endemic clothing brands like Jinx.