Timthetatman mistakes spray for enemy in Call of Duty: Warzone

Timethetatman walked straight into a trap during a recent stream of Call of Duty: Warzone.

The streamer had entered a building that seemed normal, eliminating an enemy upon entry, but as he turned the corner, he was startled by what appeared to be another enemy standing on the stairs.

Luckily for Tim, this was not an enemy and was instead a spray of a soldier that had been plastered all over the walls of the building to appear like there were enemies around. As Tim investigated, he noticed the spray continuing up the stairs straight into a combination of explosives and the previous enemy’s remaining teammate that would inevitably kill the streamer.

In this elaborate trap, the enemies used the Head Shot spray that was released in the season three battle pass. While it may not have been the item’s intended use, for these players, it turned out to be the perfect bait to set their trap.