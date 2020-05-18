TimTheTatman hits 2 million subscribers on YouTube

TimTheTatman might have an exclusive contract to stream on Twitch, but the hefty content creator just hit a benchmark of two million subscribers on his YouTube channel where he posts videos of his gameplay.

Tim obviously doesn’t stream on the platform. But with 945 uploads, he uses it as a way to make highlight videos of his gameplay on various titles. He recently even started uploading his popular daily Just Chatting segments to the platform as well.

Hit 2,000,000 subscribers on YouTube today… the support on the videos in the last couple months has been insane! Thank you all so much❤️ pic.twitter.com/H63ADSQkg8 — timthetatman (@timthetatman) May 18, 2020

For a while, top streamers like Tim and Ninja would have their broadcasts uploaded to YouTube by unlicensed and unaffiliated accounts that effectively were stealing their content to get viewers on YouTube. But over the years as Tim’s brand has expanded, he’s started to more regularly upload videos to YouTube after seeing that some people were using his likeness to profit on the platform.

In the past year, Tim has had several videos eclipse one million views, including his official roast at TwitchCon, a “best of” compilation from 2019, and even a video of an Uno match against Ninja and CouRage.

Hitting the two million mark doesn’t necessarily put Tim among the ranks of guys like PewDiePie, who has more than 104 million subscribers. But social media statistics website Social Blade estimates that Tim is on track to gain 720,000 subscribers on the platform this year, noting that he’s gained 60,000 in the past 30 days.

“As of late on YouTube, it’s been growing a lot,” Tim said. “I’ve been doing a little different stuff. We’ve been doing some diversity. I’ve been doing some Fortnite here and there, a lot of Warzone obviously, but then the Just Chatting videos are doing great too. It’s been really cool to see that growth.”

While streaming platforms are continually vying for exclusive rights from popular streamers like Tim, the content creation industry is developing at a rate at which streaming isn’t the only thing people do anymore. This makes social media and video websites like YouTube increasingly important to maximize revenue.

TimTheTatman might be one of Twitch’s most-followed content creators with 4.8 million followers on the platform, but the way that he diversifies his marketing efforts shows a degree of business savvy that many streamers don’t have.