Team Liquid, Poker Powher to host Women in Esports Charity Poker Tournament

The event will be split into two different tables.

Team Liquid is partnering with Poker Powher, a woman-led company on a mission to teach one million women the game, to host the Women in Esports Charity Poker Tournament.

On March 25 and 26, in honor of Women’s History Month, the two sides are bringing together women from leading esports organizations to compete in advanced and beginner virtual poker tournaments.

Each tournament will be run in winner-take-all, Texas Hold ‘Em style, with newer players coming right out of Poker Powher’s expert workshops to compete. The total prize pool of each bracket will go to the winner’s charity of choice at the end of the event.

The advanced table will run first, starting at 5pm CT on March 25 with commentary by poker pros Melanie Weisner of Poker Powher and Gillian Epp. The beginners table is set to deal on March 26 at 12pm CT with another set of poker pros and Poker Powher teachers Alex ”Doc” Chauran and Xuan Liu.

Here are all of the competitors you will see wheeling and dealing throughout the event.

Team Liquid diversity and brand ambassador, WNBA player Aerial Powers, League of Legends team manager Fasffy, and social campaign manager Kelly Richard

Dignitas VP of talent Heather “sapphiRe” Garozzo

CLG streamer Qiyu “Nemo” Zhou and director of esports franchise development and outreach Stephanie “missharvey” Harvey

Cloud9 senior VP of marketing Kristen Salvatore and Overwatch/C9 White GM Izzy Mueller

ESG Law partner Krista Hiner

Evil Geniuses CEO Nicole LaPointe Jameson and marketing project manager Karen Busenlehner

FlyQuest CEO Tricia Sugita

G2 Esports head of creators Brittani Johnson

Immortals VP of people and culture Karen Hennessy-Coles

Freelance broadcast talent Jessica “ZombieGrub” Chernega

The entire event will be broadcast live on Team Liquid’s Twitch channel starting at 5pm CT on March 25.

