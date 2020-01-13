Summit1g dies to his own grenade in Escape from Tarkov

Escape from Tarkov has been a popular game, especially among FPS streamers.

Streamer Summit1g is no exception. He has played 66 hours of Tarkov in the last seven days, according to Twitch statistics website Sullygnome. On last night, however, Summit1g had an unpleasant moment as he died from his own grenade and immediately run away from the camera, while the chat started spamming “1g.”

The streamer aimed the grenade towards the roof, but it ended up bouncing and killing him, despite his cover.

1G v.2 Clip of summit1g Playing Escape From Tarkov – Clipped by CalamoDayOne

Viewers were spamming “1g” because of Summit’s temporarily playing for Splyce’s CS:GO team in 2016. Splyce was playing an elimination match against Counter Logic Gaming and would have taken the first map of the series if Summit1g hadn’t accidentally run into his own molotov and died after he killed the last two enemies.

His reaction was priceless, and unfortunately for him and the rest of Splyce, the team ended up losing that map and the series. From that moment on, every time a player dies by his own grenade, the casters and chat call it “1g.” On Jan. 1, Summit’s CS:GO play was awarded the worst play of the decade on an online poll made on Twitter.

That death likely won’t be enough to make Summit1g take a break from Escape from Tarkov, which has been growing in popularity on Twitch. Although the streamer isn’t as skilled as others, we can’t deny that Summit1g is a great entertainer.