Summit1g calls vehicles overpowered for Call of Duty: Warzone

Summit1g has had plenty of time in the past one week to learn all of the ins and outs of the newest battle royale on the market, Call of Duty: Warzone.

While the game has only been playable for one week, Summit is sure of one thing at the very least: vehicles are overpowered.

Playing in a game with NoahJ and Nadeshot from 100Thieves, Summit’s squad was lucky enough to come across a vehicle, and they knew what they had to do immediately.

“I’m going to be honest, that truck and the blue car are OP as fuck, dude,” he said. “I run people over all day.”

The scary thing is that Summit wasn’t even fully aware of how strong the vehicles were. When a teammate informed him that opponents can’t shoot through the truck’s windows, Summit almost lost it.

“Wait, you can’t shoot through the front window on the fucking truck?” he said. “I had no idea about that. That’s crazy. … yeah, I run around, and I just run teams over in this thing. I’m going to be honest.”

Despite Summit’s assertion about the strength of vehicles, they didn’t appear to be too overpowered when his team used them. After using the vehicle to get into the safe zone on the map, a team that was camping a building started unloading on Summit’s team, forcing the people in the bed of the truck to run away.

Summit’s opinion’s shouldn’t be taken with a grain of salt though. In the past week since Warzone’s release, Summit has played the game for 84 hours recording more than three million hours watched and averaging 36,072 CCV, according to Stream Hatchet data.