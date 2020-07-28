Streamer AngelWalks says his brother died in the middle of his stream

He said he will need to sell his possessions to pay for the funeral.

During today’s Call of Duty: Warzone MFAM Gauntlet tournament, a streamer by the name of AngelWalks said that his brother died during his stream.

In a clip from his latest broadcast, AngelWalks can be seen playing before loud screams are heard from the background. As these noises got louder, loud knocking can be heard on the Angel’s door. Angel opened the door and two individuals can be heard, with one screaming and the other saying someone had died.

The rest of AngelWalks team, who could hear the noise coming from his microphone, seemed concerned and AngelWalks if he was OK. Once AngelWalks returned to his room, he said, “Guys, I’m sorry. My brother just died. I have to go.” The streamer then left his room before returning shortly after to turn off his stream.

Following the stream, AngelWalks tweeted “My brother is dead” before giving some more information about the situation that occurred while he was live.

My brother is dead — Angel (@AngelWalksCA) July 27, 2020

I was in the middle of the gauntlet when my family came to my door panicking, yelling that my brother was cold and not moving. I’ve already lost so much. I don’t know how to move forward.. — Angel (@AngelWalksCA) July 27, 2020

I need to sell my stuff to help pay for the funeral — Angel (@AngelWalksCA) July 28, 2020

The streamer tweeted once more, sharing that he would now need to sell his possessions to assist in paying for funeral costs. All of AngelWalks’ tweets have been met with overwhelming support by the community, many of whom are offering their condolences. Some are also suggesting his family set up a GoFundMe to cover the costs of the funeral.