StreamElements reveals 2021 Creator Diversity Program recipients, announces plans for additional support for underrepresented groups

In October, StreamElements, a leading provider in content creation engagement tools, announced it was bringing back the platform’s Creator Diversity Program in an updated format. Now, the 20 creators for the 2021 CDP class have been named.

These 20 creators were selected from a pool of more than 3,000 applicants from people of multiple underrepresented groups, including, without limitation, Black, people of color (PoC), women, LGBTQ+, and individuals with disabilities. Each creator was chosen based on multiple factors, including the type of content they produce, channel data, and personal insights provided when applying.

“Content creation is a wonderful thing as it unites people from different parts of the world, but at times it can be a bit disheartening for diverse creators,” content creator Aileensenpai said. “By allowing content creators a platform to be represented in a positive way, we create a safe space for diversity to continue to thrive. Personal growth and mentorship along with the tools to achieve success is what is going to change the future for streaming. Having more diverse role models in the content creating community will help other diverse creators to feel that they are not alone, and that anything is possible.”

Here’s a full list of the 20 creators who will be included in the 2021 CDP, along with links to their respective channels.

Image via StreamElements

For its second year of operation, StreamElements expanded the CDP with more program benefits to include a higher budget for production equipment and services.

A $1,500 Amazon gift card to purchase equipment.

A $2,500 budget to pay third-party artists of the creator’s choice to work on channel graphics and branding.

Up to $1,000 to pay third-party creators for help with video editing and other creation assistance.

Razer is also partnering with StreamElements to provide each creator with a Razer Kiyo X streaming webcam and a Razer Seiren V2 X microphone. This is to pair with the mentorship program which was already put in place during the first year.

“One of the main areas I want to make strides in is learning how to diversify my platform,” DDS618 said. “I think I’ve done a decent job so far, but there is always room for improvement. My goal is to not just be a live streamer, but a content creator. With the StreamElements CDP, I’ll be able to learn from industry experts on exactly how to do that in an efficient and effective way.”

DDS618 and other selected creators also said that as they learn and improve, they’ll be able to share that knowledge with others who might want to start creating or improve their own productions, especially within those underrepresented groups.

StreamElements isn’t stopping its efforts in supporting and promoting diversity within content creation spaces with these 20 creators, either. In addition to the CDP, the company will be working to create new initiatives to help many of the other applicants.

“The goal of our Creator Diversity Program is to help marginalized groups in the content creation community have the tools, mentorship, and resources that can help address and surmount challenges they face in the industry,” SteamElements CDP manager Kacie Harold said. “Based on the volume of applicants and the moving stories they shared, it is clear programs like this serve a need. To that end, we are also focused on creating initiatives to benefit the larger pool of creators who applied.”

More details about any additional support will be shared by StreamElements when the team is ready to move forward with the plans.