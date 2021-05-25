Sonic the Hedgehog 30th anniversary showcase stream set for May 27

Sega is celebrating its 60th anniversary alongside Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th birthday this week, which means the speedster is going to be the focus of a new digital showcase.

The Sonic Central stream will begin at 11am CT on May 27 and is going to give fans a first look at several new partnerships, projects, events, and more involving the company’s iconic character.

Did someone say news?



Tune in at 9am PT on 5/27 for a first look at some of the projects, partnerships, and events for our #Sonic30th celebration! pic.twitter.com/rd4RpyVWFj — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) May 25, 2021

Sega didn’t share any of the specifics regarding what would be shown, but the press release says the stream will feature “a plethora of upcoming projects, partnerships and events spanning the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise and beyond.”

Most fans are expecting at least one big game reveal out of Sonic Central that lines up with the current main series development timeline since both Sonic Forces and Sonic Mania were released in 2017. Team Sonic Racing was the most recent release for the franchise in May 2019, while the last appearance from Sonic was in Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in November 2019.

There have also been rumors about a remaster for the Wii title Sonic Colors following multiple retail listings that leaked early in April.

From our stories to yours, thank you for being a part of it all every step of the way. pic.twitter.com/HTx9zY5YCC — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) May 25, 2021

Along with new video game reveals, fans might get to see something out of the sequel to 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog movie, new merchandise, and other releases to celebrate 30 years of the chili dog eating hedgehog.