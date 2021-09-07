Shroud on GTA V NoPixel server: ‘I cannot stand the environment of the players’

He thinks the server should be more severe in terms of punishing some streamers.

Former CS:GO pro turned Twitch star shroud hasn’t played GTA V roleplay on the NoPixel server in a long time. And despite some of his viewers’ wishes to do so, the Canadian will likely keep it that way.

It’s not because he dislikes the server’s rules, even though he’s complained about them in the past. It’s more because of how some of the players behave. Shroud thinks that the RP part isn’t serious enough for him to enjoy.

“I cannot stand the environment of the players,” he said. “I don’t like it. I want to play something a little more real than that. Like, that you’re treating your character like, holy shit, I can’t die, I’ve got to follow the rules, or whatever, just take it more seriously.”

Shroud specifically complained about streamers who taunt the server’s cops when they’re in the middle of an investigation and said NoPixel should ban these players since it’s very unlikely that you’d see someone messing with the police in real life. “I hate it so much, everyone is talking like they’re in a clown show, it’s ridiculous,” shroud said.

NoPixel is arguably one of the most popular GTA V RP servers out there, especially because big names like xQc are always hopping in. Many fans join it as well so they can play alongside their favorite streamers.