A random viewer has been spamming female streamer Novaruu with strange, unsolicited voice messages

Twitch streamer Novaruu showed her viewers a seemingly endless amount of unsolicited Instagram voice messages she’s been receiving from an infatuated fan yesterday.

In the first recording that she revealed to her audience, the voice of the male fan is heard saying “So I guess I’m going to be calling you my-.”

Novaruu interrupted and said, “this is where ultimate cringe comes up, prepare yourself.”

Nova resumed the clip, playing the fan’s voice as he appeared to say “pretty Hebrew princess. Or uh, just pretty princess, I should say.”

monkaW Clip of novaruu Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by Feces123

She turned the phone around to show the camera the screen, then quickly swiped her finger up and down repeatedly to show just how constant the voice messages came in, all while a voice recording continued to play.

Mixed in among the recordings were several photos and selfies sent by the fan, some of which Novaruu seemed to have “liked” as shown by a red heart appearing below the message.

“This is not a joke,” she said while laughing. “I can’t play all these on stream, there’s too many… It’s not just like two, it’s not just like five, there’s like 300.”

Another recording Nova played featured the fan intricately describing how he lives in the “sixth dimension” and how he “created an aerospace invention.”

Nova fan explains 6th dimension aerospace invention Clip of novaruu Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by sheriffwillie

The fan also explained to Nova that he’ll only refer to her by her username and not her real name to keep her from “[getting] the jitters of somebody trying to destroy your life.”

The fan was referring to Nova’s long-held desire for her real name, especially her last name, to not be used in reference to her Twitch career.

Nova fan refers to her as “Nova” so she doesn’t think he’s going to “destroy your life” Clip of novaruu Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by sheriffwillie

Harassment of female streamers isn’t particularly rare. There are a plethora of examples throughout the Twitch community of majority-male fans expecting attention or sexual favors from mostly female streamers in exchange for donations or social media support.

At time of writing, it appears that Nova isn’t concerned with this situation and is handling it lightheartedly by reviewing the voice messages with her chatroom and laughing it all off.