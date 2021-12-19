Prime Video Spain’s Twitch channel banned after NSFW display

The Amazon Prime Video España Twitch channel has been banned from the platform after a case of intentional nudity displayed on stream. This is the first ban that the Prime Video channel has received, and notably the first ban to any Amazon-affiliated channel on its own streaming platform.

The Prime Video stream was set to feature the last 2021 episode of “Esto Es Un Late,” a regular sponsored program featuring several prevalent Spanish-speaking streamers. Hosted by comedian Henar Álvarez and musician Míster Jägger, the broadcast featured several guests at a Christmas dinner.

Hours into the stream, the broadcast went off-course. Host Henar Álvarez threatened to flash the stream or end the broadcast. Shortly after Álvarez made the statement, the stream cut away and ended.

The following morning, the Streamer Bans account announced that the Spanish Amazon account had been banned. The duration of the ban is unclear, bans for nudity or sexually suggestive content for first-time offenders can last from three days to a month. Even though the nudity was only visible for mere seconds, it seems to be the reason behind the ban.

Álvarez acknowledged that ban minutes after it was announced, jokingly tweeting about the Amazon ban. The tweet has since been deleted. Co-host Míster Jägger tweeted that “Esto es un Late” was “the best fucking show in the world,” according to a translation by Dot Esports.

Amazon owns Twitch and has created initiatives such as Twitch Prime, Twitch Rivals, and more. This is the first time Amazon has been banned on its own platform. Perhaps an example to show the equal disbursement of punishments across the website, the Prime Video España channel will be out of commission for the foreseeable future.