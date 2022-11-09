Pokimane’s ongoing health issues ‘unlike anything’ she’s experienced and she’s starting to worry

Imane “Pokimane” Anys can’t catch a break. The Twitch star has had to deal with one health issue after another in the second half of 2022. She had an issue with her ears that was making her life a “living hell.” A specialist said it was tied to an issue with her jaw, and prescribed her a set of fake teeth to re-align her jaw.

But just when it looked like things were on the up and up, life has thrown another health issue at the queen of Twitch—and she has no real idea what’s causing it.

Screengrab via Pokimane on Twitter

“I’ve been feeling kind of weird recently, and I’m trying to figure out why,” she said during her stream on Nov. 5.

The Moroccan-Canadian streamer suspects it might be a hormone supplement her doctor prescribed her because she started feeling flat around the time she started taking it, but she isn’t sure.

“It’s giving me headaches. It’s a very odd symptom that I’m really not used to experiencing,” she said. “Like me? Headaches? I don’t think I really get headaches. And like, waking up tired? That’s not normal! Anyways, I’m going to stop taking it and see if I feel better!

“I’ve never ever experienced [anything like this],” she added.

“I think I am relatively in tune with my body. Like, I really know what’s normal and I know what’s not. And I know that this is unlike anything I’ve experienced before. But also, I’m taking supplements I’ve never taken before, so…”

Pokimane fears weaning herself off the hormone supplement might be a bumpy ride, though. She’s heard people can experience some form of withdrawal, but feels like she has to try.

“Yeah, I’m going to stop for a week and see if I feel better,” she said. “I’ve only been taking it for two weeks. So, I’m hoping it’ll just be fine. Surely it’s going to be fine, right?”

Hopefully, for her sake, she’s right and the symptoms don’t just persist.