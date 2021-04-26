PlayStation State of Play livestream set for later this week

Get a closer look at the upcoming Ratchet and Clank title.

PlayStation is set to host its second State of Play presentation of 2021 this week with a focus on showcasing the upcoming game Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

PlayStation shared the news of the presentation alongside a new trailer for the upcoming PS5 Ratchet and Clank title earlier today.

Introducing Rivet!



See the mysterious Lombax in action in today’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart trailer, then tune in to State of Play on Thursday at 2pm PT for extended gameplay from @insomniacgames – plus updates on a pair of upcoming indie titles: https://t.co/f0IEfDx3c6 pic.twitter.com/mASOmXl4H2 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 26, 2021

The showcase is set for Thursday, April 29. On top of providing a closer look at gameplay from Rift Apart, the presentation will have a pair of indie games on display.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is set for release exclusively on PS5 on June 11. The 3D platformer will give fans of the franchise their first taste of the familiar characters on the next-generation console.

This upcoming State of Play stream will reportedly feature 15 minutes of never-before-seen gameplay alongside the unnamed indie titles that are set to be revealed.

In February, PlayStation held the first State of Play presentation for the year, which revealed PS5 gameplay of Crash Bandicoot 4, information on a variety of indie titles, and the announcement of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade coming to PS5 on June 10.

Despite having only shared a few details of the upcoming event, it wouldn’t be a complete shock if there are some surprises thrown in during the showcase.

To catch all the action, check out the PlayStation YouTube channel when the event goes live at 4pm CT on Thursday, April 29.