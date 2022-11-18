OTK’s Sodapoppin and Asmongold show maximum effort during Starforge PC ad

Sodapoppin and Asmongold can captivate an audience in ways that few others can, and that gift was on full display during OTK’s World of Warcraft Wrath Arena Invitational.

The tournament featured an analyst desk that included Soda, Asmon, and the tournament’s host Nick Polom, and during a live read for One True King’s pre-built computer brand Starforge Systems, the iconic creators showed off their improvisational promoting skills.

After Polom read off of a card that explained what all Starforge has to offer gamers, Asmongold got straight to the heart and souls of the tournament’s viewers by telling them what they needed to hear.

“With these computers, it’s a very high probability that it will be able to run Wrath of the Lich King,” he said. “Pretty much approaching 100 percent.”

While Polom’s read dove into some of the details about Starforge’s computers, Asmon’s dry delivery gave WoW viewers the only information they genuinely needed in order to sell more PCs.

Recognizing the mic-drop moment, Polom punted on the rest of the read, admitting that he couldn’t do more to sell and promote Starforge than Asmon just did.

“I have some more talking points here, but I think Zach just hit all of them with that one statement,” Polom said.

Asmon went on to say that with the 4080 graphics cards the Starforge PCs have you could “probably run Wrath and you could run Dragonflight probably too.”

Polom, who is known more for his ability to shill than the others, sat sandwiched between Asmongold and Sodapoppin who can both be relentlessly sarcastic at times. The juxtaposition of the trio playing off one another showed what a little bit of sarcasm and authenticity can do in a marketing setting that all too frequently feels fake.