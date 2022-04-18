Ninja to guest star on animated show Duncanville

Popular streamer Ninja is set to guest star in Duncanville, the animated comedy series, in the season three premiere on May 1.

Duncanville is a popular animated series on Fox, featuring a notable cast including Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, Rashida Jones, and Wiz Khalifa. The series focuses on Duncan, a 15-year-old boy, and his immediate family. Ninja will join the cast as a guest star in the season three premiere called “Gamer vs Gamer.” According to IMDb, Duncan and his friends will visit the private island of a popular Twitch streamer, which will most likely be played by Ninja. The group ultimately ends up being hunted in a “viral event for charity,” so fans might see a darker side of Ninja.

And we can’t call it slammin’ if it’s not, indeed, slammin’. Starring Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Ty Burrell, Wiz Khalifa and May 1st guest star @Ninja! https://t.co/re5MdTh69U — Mike Scully (@scullymike) April 17, 2022

Ninja is best known for being one of the biggest streamers in the world who rose to fame in the early days of Fortnite. He famously played alongside Drake, Travis Scott, and JuJu Smith-Schuster, and was one of the most prominent streamers on Mixer before returning to Twitch.

Duncanville won’t be Ninja’s first venture outside of the gaming world. He had a cameo in the movie Free Guy and also voiced Party Monster in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Ninja is likely playing himself in Duncanville, but it’s another step into the voice acting world for the popular streamer.

Duncanville season three premieres on May 1 on Fox.