Tyler “Ninja” Blevins revealed his first shoe under Adidas and his “TIME IN” lineup earlier today.

Ninja’s “TIME IN” Nite Jogger shoe is a symbol of celebration for dedication to pursuing your passion.

Ninja on Twitter So excited to share what I’ve been working on for my first drop with @adidasOriginals! The #adidasbyNinja “TIME IN” Night Jogger. Coming at you 12/31. #createdwithadidas https://t.co/O6WdqHnuz6

His Adidas page talks about how the streamer put in 20,000 hours at his setup before breaking out in Fortnite. His first explosion into internet fame came when he teamed up with Drake in 2017.

The Nite Jogger “TIME IN” shoe will come in adult and youth sizes. They’ll both have the core white, collegiate navy, and collegiate royale colorway. The inside of the shoe is yellow and has a black Adidas logo on the heel.

Each pair of Ninja’s Nite Jogger will have “NINJA” on the left shoe and “TIME IN” on the right in bold, yellow print.

Fans will be able to grab a pair of Ninja’s shoes for $150 in adult sizes or $120 for children.

If you’re short on cash from the holiday season, there’s a three-month payment option through Affirm.

The shoes will be available online and in stores starting on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 9am CT.