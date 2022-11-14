Nijisanji’s very own Selen Tatsuki is teaming up with 2 VTubers from Hololive

VTuber FPS bros, rejoice. We have a collaboration that’s going to satisfy our Overwatch needs as well as our VTuber craving as Selen Tatsuki is teaming up with Amelia Watson and Nanashi Mumei of Hololive EN for an Overwatch 2 ranked stream.

Nijisanji and Hololive have been showing off their willingness to collaborate with each other lately as collabs like the PomuTori collaboration between Pomu Rainpuff and Takanashi Kiara. Now, it’s time for the other VTubers to collaborate, and this time we’re going to have an Overwatch 2 collaboration.

Selen announced the collaboration on her Twitter which will happen on Nov. 20.

On Sunday Nov 20th, 7pm pst, I will be collabing with the detective @watsonameliaEN and owl @nanashimumei_en on Overwatch 2 rank! Crossover episode with FPS EN girls 💪 pic.twitter.com/BRhR13XUQF — Selen Tatsuki 🏆 NIJISANJI EN (@Selen_Tatsuki) November 14, 2022

Selen is known for her FPS prowess and has had collaborations with rpr during her Apex Legend streams. Selen also confirmed that she was in the top 500 Apex Predators in Apex Legends. Not only that, but she also reached Grandmaster not too long ago in Overwatch 2.

LET'S GOOOOOOOOO!! FIRST NIJISANJI LIVER TO HIT GM IN OVERWATCH 2!!! Haven't touched rank in 5 days but that didn't stop @Muma from being the best support duo I could ask for. Check him out especially his stream today where we got my rank up 😎 pic.twitter.com/ERcJ74SxKo — Selen Tatsuki 🏆 NIJISANJI EN (@Selen_Tatsuki) October 30, 2022

Knowing this, we’re bound to see some spectacular plays from Selen’s support repertoire of Lucio and Ana. They’re also playing ranked mode, which means that matches might get pretty close with clutch plays from both teams.

Amelia and Mumei have also been playing the game quite a bit and it will be interesting to see whether they can match the pace of a player such as Selen or if Selen will be the one to slow down to their pace.

For now, we just have to wait for this collaboration. If you’re into VTubers and Overwatch, this is one you shouldn’t miss.