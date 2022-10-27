Netflix’s new Discord bot helps servers create watch parties, but it has a secret cost

Subscription streaming service Netflix announced the release of its first official Discord bot, making it much easier to host watch parties on Discord servers.

Announced on Oct. 27 through the streaming platform’s gaming division Twitter account, Netflix announced its new Discord bot. Dubbed ‘Hey, Netflix’, the new Discord bot will give show recommendations that the entire server will be able to watch.

After downloading the app, all users interested in a watch party can input their country. Netflix will then compile a list of shows or movies compatible with everyone’s location, so everyone participating in the watch party can watch.

There is only one caveat though; the bot does not actually stream the chosen media to Discord, but instead provides a link. Everyone in the watch party must have an active Netflix subscription in order actually use the link.

The new Netflix Discord bot is now available in the app directory, already with over 20,000 downloads since its reveal. To install the bot, navigate to the app directory, search ‘Hey, Netflix.’ After opening on the app’s page, click ‘Add to Serve’ and confirm the server you want to attach the app to.

After completing these steps, you and the rest of the members of your server will have full access to the Discord bot and can start a watch party at a moment’s notice.

While all members can input their locations to see what media is available to the party, users will still need an active and attached Netflix account to actually join the watch party.