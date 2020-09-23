Mizkif shaves head after failing Minecraft speedrun challenge

After successfully completing a Super Mario 64 speedrun challenge earlier in the week, popular Twitch streamer Mizkif decided to test his luck once again issuing a Minecraft speedrun challenge with the same risk that would see him shave his head, should he fail. Unfortunately for Mizkif this would be the case.

In this challenge, Mizkif was tasked with completing the main story in Minecraft in a time of under one hour. While Mizkif initially stated he would have seven days to complete the challenge, the streamer gave himself a new timeframe stating at the beginning of his most recent stream he would have five hours to beat the game.

Within this time Mizkif was unable to come close to completing his challenge with his final attempt ending with him drowning below water roughly three-quarters of the way through the challenge on pace to reach his goal. Upon this death, Mizkif shared that he felt that was such a good run and did not expect better so he then decided just to shave his head instead.

As the streamer’s housemate Simply entered the room the pair got prepared to shave Mizkif’s hair asking the chat how short they should go. Obviously, the chat requested they shave it all off to which they agreed. This result saw Mizkif shave his head for the first time in what the streamer believed was around a year and a half.

The team did not stop there as fellow streamer Esfand made an addition to Mizkif’s newly shaven head with a slit in his right eyebrow. The chat was impressed with the streamer’s new look deciding to bring back an old nickname dubbing Mizkif once again “Walmart Tyler1”.