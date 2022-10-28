Ludwig, The Yard crew break into Atrioc’s house to record a podcast

The new Offbrand member gets jumped onto The Yard.

Popular YouTube streamer Ludwig and fellow members of The Yard podcast broke into Twitch streamer Atrioc’s house to record a special episode of their long-running podcast.

On Sept. 27, Ludwig announced his latest business venture into a creative studio, dubbed Offbrand, focused on helping content creators create large scale events and productions. Alongside Brandon ‘Atrioc’ Ewing, Nathan Stanz, and Nick Allen, the company has so far spearheaded xQc’s latest gameshow, Juiced!.

As well as being a member of Ludwig’s newly-founded creative studio, Atrioc has also been a highly anticipated guest appearance on The Yard. The podcast, featuring Ludwig Ahgren, Nick Vercillo, Aiden Calvin, and Anthony ‘Slime’ Bruno, finally hosted their long awaited guest in an unexpected fashion.

The Yard podcast crew set up shop in Atrioc’s home without his knowledge, conspiring with the former Nvidia marketer’s wife to ensure Atrioc had zero clue. During the podcast, Slime went as far to say they even set up the double date Atrioc and his wife were on as a distraction.

While in his home, the gang made themselves comfortable around his home, recorded their best Atrioc impressions on his computer, and ambushed Atrioc in an effort to finally feature him on their podcast. Though admittedly jumping the gun on their scare, Atrioc was suddenly met by four home intruders and thrusted onto the makeshift podcast set.

The Yard has featured several high profile guests in recent months, including the likes of Smosh’s Anthony Padilla, GeorgeNotFound, Karl Jacobs, and more.

Though Atrioc expected to make an appearance on The Yard far earlier than he did, the creator’s special episode was one fans will remember for some time to come.