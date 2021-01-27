Los Angeles Chargers’ Austin Ekeler launches Gridiron Gaming Group to help pro athletes in their streaming endeavors

NFL running back Austin Ekeler has formed the Gridiron Gaming Group to help professional athletes build their streaming platforms and gaming communities.

Gridiron Gaming Group, or GGG, “helps pro athletes expand their brand in gaming and monetize their streaming communities.” As part of today’s announcement, the Los Angeles Chargers player also revealed the first six members of the group, all of whom are active pro athletes.

The list of initial clients includes Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams and defensive tackle Justin Jones, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox, Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg, New York Jets defensive end Bryce Huff, and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tommy Kahnle.

“I built my Twitch stream as a way to combine two things that I’m interested in—gaming and creating community,” Ekeler said. “As I built my channel, I realized there was strength in numbers with my peers and we could help each other. In building the GGG network, we’ll share resources that will help each channel grow, find opportunities to collaborate and connect on our streams and share best practices and infrastructure.”

The seven members of GGG will launch the platform with a Big Game Streamer Event on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7, with a three-hour show on Twitch. The event begins at 12pm CT before the big game.

As part of the announcement, each player will host a special stream on their respective channels: