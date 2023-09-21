KSI vs. Tommy Fury, Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis complete card and bout order

Influencer boxing is gearing up for its biggest event of the year this October as YouTube star KSI attempts to hand pro boxer Tommy Fury his first defeat in the ring. While the bout will be an exhibition, the anticipation is still at an all-time high.

As you’d expect, it isn’t just these two stepping into the ring on Saturday, Oct. 14; there are plenty of stars from across entertainment gearing up to join the action including YouTuber Logan Paul and former Conor McGregor training partner and MMA fighter Dillon Danis.

You’ll want to familiarise yourself with the names on the card so you’re ready for the event. To do that, here’s a look at all of the confirmed bouts that will be taking place on what has been dubbed the Prime Card.

Who is the main event of MF & DAZN X Series: The Prime Card?

KSI will take on Tommy Fury at the top of the card. Image via DAZN

Headlining the Prime Card will be KSI and Tommy Fury. These two athletes have turned up the beef as we head into the weeks approaching the event and both claim they will be leaving the ring winners with another knockout on their record.

KSI has crafted an impressive streak in the influencer boxing space, while Tommy Fury kicked off his career as a professional boxer before leaping into the YouTube scene to take out Jake Paul. Given the experience these two have between them, it makes sense that they sit atop the card.

Arguably a more intriguing matchup, perhaps for all the wrong reasons, Logan Paul will take on multiple-time Jiu-Jitsu world champion Dillon Danis in the co-main event.

For Logan, this will be a chance to finally get a win in the influencer boxing space, while Dillon is making his boxing debut. The hype around this bout has been built on Danis’s social media trolling, but all of that will be put to the side when the pair enter the ring.

KSI vs. Tommy Fury, Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis full fight card

Of course, joining them on the Prime Card are a variety of personalities from the YouTube scene and other influencer boxing stars. Here is a look at the current fight card:

KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Deen The Great vs. Walid Sharks 2

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor

Whindersson Nunes vs. MyMateNate

Nichlamo and Alex Wassabi vs. Luis Pineda and Bdave (tag-team match)

Chase DeMoor vs. TempoArts

S-X vs. DTG

These are all of the confirmed bouts for the event so far. Should more fights be added, this article will be updated to reflect that information.

About the author