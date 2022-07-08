Jordan Fisher joins Complexity as content creator and part-owner alongside Timthetatman and Cloakzy

Complexity today announced that it has added actor and online content creator Jordan Fisher to its collection of partnered content creators.

In a two-minute video posted to Twitter, Jordan Fisher read a script about the journey of life culminating in the assertion that Complexity’s team is filled with like-minded individuals. Posting to his own Twitter after the fact, Fisher said he wants to “change the game.”

“My goal is to change the game,” he wrote. “Straight up. Change how we view esports as a whole. Film. TV. Docs. Crazier events. Fashion. Music. Time to put some respect on its name. Let’s make this shit a MOVIE.”

my goal is to change the game. straight up. change how we view esports as a whole. film. tv. docs. crazier events. fashion. music.

time to put some respect on its name.



let’s make this shit a MOVIE 🔥💙 #wearecol @Complexity — papa fish (@jordanfisher) July 8, 2022

Fisher added in another post that his deal with the org makes him a part-owner, also adding the title to his Twitter bio. Other terms of the deal were not disclosed. However, he is celebrating joining the team with an apparel collection that is already available for fans.

what a dream – my first ever collection with @complexity is now available



home of heroes collection https://t.co/Ntpv3OOIDH pic.twitter.com/S4rIuX9Eti — papa fish (@jordanfisher) July 8, 2022

His decision has him following the footsteps of a few friends that he is known for playing video games with from time to time, including Cloakzy and TimTheTatman. Cloakzy joined the team in March as an official creator and part-owner. Tim signed with Complexity in a deal that also made him a part-owner in September of last year, around the same time that he left Twitch in favor of an exclusive deal on YouTube.

Complexity has 18 personalities listed on its page of content creators, making Jordan Fisher the 19th. The org has professional teams in a wide variety of games, including Fortnite, CS:GO, Rocket League, VALORANT, FIFA, Apex Legends, Hearthstone, and Halo. Complexity is also notable for an ownership group that includes Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and investor John Goff, both of whom joined the team in 2017.