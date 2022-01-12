John Cena says he’s exploring Twitch and NFTs

In a recent episode of the Pardon My Take podcast, professional wrestler and Hollywood star John Cena said he’s learning about Twitch and NFTs, hinting that he could make an appearance in the space.

Cena explained that he actively uses Twitter and Instagram and is expanding his own breadth of knowledge through his extensive Twitter “followed” list. “I just went into a rabbit hole following EDM dance culture, and Non-Fungible Tokens, and also Twitch streamers because I know nothing about any of these avenues of the world, just like people may not know anything about the WWE,” Cena said.

“There’s fandom to there, and there’s passion to there, and there’s performers and stories,” the 16-time WWE champion said. While many are in disbelief that Cena follows more than 300,000 people on Twitter, the international movie star said it allows him to “learn” and “remain as diverse” as he can.

Cena manually follows 1,000 new users per day but admitted that the task isn’t the most exciting. “The end product for me is that I get a greater scope of what’s going on, and I can learn stuff about stuff I don’t know about, hopefully create a community,” Cena said. “If you have seen the people I follow on Twitter, hopefully maybe you will have seen some of the messages I sent.”

Cena recently finished filming his latest series, PEACEMAKER, which is set to release on HBO Max on Jan. 13. Expanding far outside of his initial scope of wrestling, it seems that Cena is consistently open to new fields and industries. Whether this means he’ll make an appearance on Twitch in the immediate future is unknown. But it’s not entirely out of the question.