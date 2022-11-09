IiTzThieves: 100 Thieves adds multi-game FPS superstar to its roster of content creators

It seemed like it was only a matter of time before iiTzTimmy found a home with an org. And today, it was made official. The multi-game streamer has joined 100 Thieves, Timmy announced.

Timmy had previously teased a big announcement of some kind on his account, with a video of himself and some flash-cuts of different gameplay before text that simply said “Wednesday” appeared on the screen. That teaser turned out to be the beginning of the announcement video, which was unveiled today.

The announcement video highlights Timmy’s ability in many games, such as Apex Legends, VALORANT, Call of Duty, and even some Switch party games. It also features several 100 Thieves creators, including several people that Timmy has often played games with regularly in the past, including Apex creator NiceWigg and variety streamer Fuslie.

Included in the announcement was the fact that Timmy is also now the first content creator to represent Higround, a design company specializing in hardware and apparel that has collaborated with 100 Thieves. The video takes great pains to not only showcase 100 Thieves creators, but also Timmy’s sense of fashion and products made by Higround. The company called Timmy “the paragon of fashion and gaming” and noted that he’d be collaborating with the company to create new gear and designs.

Introducing @iiTzTimmy to Higround’s Board of Creators!! Timmy is the paragon of fashion and gaming. He’s here to push the boundaries on our tech specs and create gear for gamers who value performance and style.



Who wants to see a iiTzTimmy x Higround keyboard design? pic.twitter.com/jq0VcRjk6Z — Higround (@higround) November 9, 2022

Timmy first rose to prominence in Apex, where he played professionally with Golden Guardians before moving to full-time content creation as an independent streamer. He steadily gained viewers with his combination of skill and memes but skyrocketed with his legendary Bronze to Apex Predator stream, in which he solo-queued through Apex’s ranked ladder and managed to achieve the highest rank in the game in a single stream without going to sleep. Timmy later attempted the same feat in VALORANT but was ultimately unsuccessful in this attempt.

Still, Timmy’s unbelievable mechanical skill and funny presence have made him a fast favorite with a great variety of Twitch viewers and streamers alike. He’ll make for a popular addition to both 100 Thieves and Higround’s roster of content creators.