IGN delays Summer of Games expo

IGN updated its Summer of Games schedule over the weekend, postponing the four-day event to Wednesday, June 10 to pay respects to George Floyd, a black man who was murdered by police in Minneapolis last month.

IGN announced last week that the games would start today, but due to the timing of Floyd’s funeral services, the event has been moved back. While one service took place in Minneapolis last week, there was a second that happened in Floyd’s birth state of North Carolina this weekend.

A third and final funeral service will take place in Houston, where Floyd was raised, tomorrow. IGN has pushed its Summer of Games to begin at 2pm CT on June 10 with a pre-show charity stream.

Along with the Summer of Gaming’s postponement, the PC Gaming Show, Guerilla Collective, Upload VR Showcase, EA Play, and CD Projekt Red’s Night City Wire have all been pushed back slightly as well.

The events are all partnered with IGN’s Summer of Gaming. The PC Gaming Show will now take place on June 13. The rest of the events will come next week.

As a part of its announcement, IGN released a short statement saying that it “stands in solidarity with the black community, and condemns racism.” IGN encourages people to donate to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and support racial justice.

In addition to a Twitter post made on Blackout Tuesday, IGN has added a graphic at the top of its website’s banner depicting two hands of different skin colors shaking hands. The image is displayed prominently next to the IGN logo at the top of its website.