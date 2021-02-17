How to watch today’s Nintendo Direct: Smash Bros. Ultimate information and more

The first full Nintendo Direct since September 2019 is hours away. The company has promised 50 minutes of information, revealing more about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and other games coming “in the first half of 2021.”

The Direct is scheduled to start at 4pm CT. The stream will be available on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel, where you can set a reminder, as well as its official Twitch.

While Smash had a decent 2020 with the release of Fire Emblem’s: Three Houses‘ Byleth, Minecraft’s Steve, ARMS’ Min Min, and the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII antagonist Sephiroth, the game’s roster is yet to be complete. The brawler’s second Fighters Pass still has three more slots to fill and the upcoming Direct could give fans a glimpse or a big reveal.

While Nintendo didn’t name drop any other series in its Direct announcement yesterday, viewers will be salivating over the prospect of potential first-party titles making an appearance.

Fans of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have consistently speculated for its sequel to arrive sometime in 2021 and it’d certainly be a compelling full stop for the XL Direct. The Pokémon series could get some screentime as well, such as gameplay footage for the upcoming Pokémon Snap or an actual announcement of a sequel to the Nintendo 3DS Detective Pikachu once hinted at by the company.