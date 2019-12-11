How to watch The Game Awards 2019

The Game Awards is right around the corner and you won’t want to miss any of the excitement. The Game Awards will celebrate the brightest and best in multiple gaming categories and community figures tomorrow.

Luckily for fans, there are a lot of different ways to watch The Game Awards presented in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Tune in at 7:30pm CT on Thursday, Dec. 12 to any of the following online platforms:

Caffeine

Facebook Live

Gamespot

IGN

Mixer

MLG

PlayStation

Pluto TV

Steam

Twitch

Twitter

YouTube

If you’re a streamer, you have the ability to co-stream The Game Awards through Twitch, YouTube, Facebook Live, Mixer, and Caffeine. You can also feel like you’re right there living the action in Oculus VR on Steam. If you live outside of the U.S., the following platforms will also host The Game Awards:

Argentina: Malditos Nerds

Malditos Nerds Brazil: CubeTV, The Enemy, UOL Jogos, NimoTV, Steamcraft

CubeTV, The Enemy, UOL Jogos, NimoTV, Steamcraft China: 17173, Bilibili, Bonfire, Chushou, Dashen, Douyin, Douyu, Egame QQ, Gamecores, Guanmin, Huomao, Huya, Iqiyi, Longzhu, Netease CC, Nimo TV, Sohu TV, Tencent, Toutiao, Wegame, Weibo, Xigua, Youku, Zhanqi.TV

17173, Bilibili, Bonfire, Chushou, Dashen, Douyin, Douyu, Egame QQ, Gamecores, Guanmin, Huomao, Huya, Iqiyi, Longzhu, Netease CC, Nimo TV, Sohu TV, Tencent, Toutiao, Wegame, Weibo, Xigua, Youku, Zhanqi.TV Germany: Rocketbeans

Rocketbeans India: Hotstar, JioTV, MTV India, MX Player, Sony Liv, Voot

Hotstar, JioTV, MTV India, MX Player, Sony Liv, Voot Japan: Niconico, Openrec

Niconico, Openrec Korea: AfreecaTV, KakoTV, NaverTV

AfreecaTV, KakoTV, NaverTV Russia: GoodGame Russia, VK

GoodGame Russia, VK Southeast Asia: Bigo Live, Nimo TV, Line TV, Tamago

Bigo Live, Nimo TV, Line TV, Tamago Taiwan: King Kong, Line TV

You can also catch The Game Awards live in a theater near you in 53 Cinemark Cinemas across the U.S. Check out tickets and nearby theaters here.