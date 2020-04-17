How to watch Games Done Quick’s Corona Relief

Here's everything you need to know.

Corona Relief Done Quick begins today in an effort to help those in need during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games Done Quick hosted event features high-level gameplay by speedrunners raising money in the name of charity.

One hundred percent of donations raised from CRDQ will go directly to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization with a mission to save the lives of those affected by poverty or emergencies.

Games Done Quick has raised over $25 million for charity over the course of seven years and hopes to increase that number this weekend.

Donations during the event can be made via the viewing page available at GamesDoneQuick.com.

Here’s how to watch Corona Relief Done Quick.

Full schedule

Friday, April 17
10:30am CTCountdownTech Crew 0:10:00
 0:20:00Light Music and Sweet Art — Prolix
11:00am CTDonkey Kong CountryV0oid 0:10:00
 0:55:00101% — SNES Prolix
12:05pm CTShovel Knight: King of Cardsdavidtki 0:10:00
 0:36:00Any% — PC Prolix
12:51pm CTSonic ManiaArgick 0:10:00
 1:00:00Sonic & Tails Good Ending — PC Prolix
2:01pm CTHalo: Combat EvolvedChronos_R 0:10:00
 1:30:00Legendary — PC Skybilz
3:41pm CTKirby Star AlliesLaurieDBunnykins 0:10:00
 0:40:00Guest Star – Mage Sisters — Switch Skybilz
4:31pm CTBonus Game 1 – CelesteTGH 0:12:00
 1:02:00True Ending — PC Skybilz
5:45pm CTThe Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Timespikevegeta, Phant 0:10:00
 3:00:00Randomizer Co-op — N64 KrunchyLex
8:55pm CTDark Soulscatalystz 0:10:00
 1:35:00All Bosses — PC SmoothOperative
10:40pm CTStar Wars: Knights of the Old RepublicChaosDrifter 0:10:00
 1:00:00any% — PC SmoothOperative
11:50pm CTMax Payne 2: The Fall of Max PayneMattmatt10111 0:10:00
 0:40:00Any% (Dead on Arrival) — PC YoBGS
Saturday, April 18
12:40am CTLightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIIIxShonnen 0:10:00
 2:30:00Any% Normal — PS3 YoBGS
3:20am CTAlien: IsolationNikoheart 0:10:00
 0:35:00Any% CC Only — PC SakuraTsubasa
4:05am CTRed Alliancehivemind514 0:10:00
 0:25:00Any% No Water Glitch Prologueless — PC SakuraTsubasa
4:40am CTKirby’s Dream LandDarksol188 0:10:00
 0:15:00Extra Mode — GB SakuraTsubasa
5:05am CTSonic Robo Blast 2Cygnusx406 0:10:00
 0:38:00Tails Any% — PC SakuraTsubasa
5:53am CTSonic the Hedgehog 2Finalflame 0:12:00
 0:30:00Any% — SMS SakuraTsubasa
6:35am CTCastlevania2snek, SBDWolf 0:10:00
 0:30:002-Loop Race — NES SakuraTsubasa
7:15am CTCastlevania III: Dracula’s CurseKutsu Shita 0:10:00
 0:35:00Trevor vs Sypha — NES SakuraTsubasa
8:00am CTNinja GaidenShuriBear 0:12:00
 0:15:00Any% — NES LLK
8:27am CTTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles In TimeCeriel4, darkalexandr 0:10:00
 0:23:00Any% Hard Race — SNES LLK
9:00am CTViewtiful JoeCrab Milk Mickey 0:10:00
 0:45:00Any% Kids — Gamecube LLK
9:55am CTSuper Meat Boyshredberg 0:10:00
 1:35:00106% — PC cartridgeblowers
11:40am CTCupheadJason2890 0:12:00
 0:42:00All Flags (1.1+) — PC cartridgeblowers
12:34pm CTSuper Mario SunshinePaperario, SBlectric 0:25:00
 3:15:00120 Shines Race — Gamecube Skybilz
4:14pm CTDeus Ex vs Deus Ex Human Revolution BidwarHeinki 0:10:00
 0:50:00any% — PC AnEternalEnigma
5:14pm CTFinal DoomS6kana 0:10:00
 1:10:00Plutonia Nightmare — PC AnEternalEnigma
6:34pm CTBonus Game 2 – Doom Eternalxamide 0:10:00
 0:37:00Any% — PC AnEternalEnigma
7:21pm CTThe*Bishi Bashibillyjr82 0:10:00
 0:30:00All Stages — Arcade AnEternalEnigma
8:01pm CTPump It Up!happyf33tz 0:10:00
 1:00:00Dance Rhythm Game — Arcade AnEternalEnigma
9:11pm CTCrypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIEDSpootyBiscuit 0:10:00
 0:22:00Coda All Zones — PC AnEternalEnigma
9:43pm CTResident Evil 7LPsoldier0303 0:10:00
 1:35:00New Game + ANY% — PlayStation 4 SmoothOperative
11:28pm CTMirror’s EdgeVoetiem 0:10:00
 0:36:00Any% — PC SmoothOperative
Sunday, April 19
12:14am CTAntichamberVoetiem 0:12:00
 0:16:00120 Signs — PC SmoothOperative
12:42am CTNieR AutomataDanflesh 0:10:00
 1:30:00[A] Ending Any% Normal Difficulty — PC SmoothOperative
2:22am CTVectronombadBlackShark 0:17:00
 0:25:00All Pickups — PC YoBGS
3:04am CTMetroidCHX42 0:10:00
 0:15:00Any% — NES YoBGS
3:29am CTTony Hawk’s Pro Skater HDBiglaw 0:10:00
 0:24:00All Goals (No DLC) — PC YoBGS
4:03am CTSpyro Reignited Trilogy: Spyro 2 Ripto’s RageZic3 0:10:00
 0:40:00Any% — PC YoBGS
4:53am CTMighty Gunvolt BurstKiwamiZX 0:10:00
 0:40:00Any% – Normal, Call — Switch Sooraya
5:43am CTMega Man 9HJA 0:10:00
 0:40:00Any% — Wii Sooraya
6:33am CTBaldur’s Gate: Enhanced EditionSeriouslySurly 0:10:00
 0:26:00any% Current Patch — PC Sooraya
7:09am CTPokemon SwordEtchy 0:10:00
 4:25:00Any% — Switch KrunchyLex
11:44am CTOri and the Will of the WispsVulajin 0:12:00
 0:36:00Any% (Easy) — PC KrunchyLex
12:32pm CTThe Legend of Zelda: A Link to the PastAndy, apathyduck 0:10:00
 1:15:00All Dungeons Race — SNES SakuraTsubasa
1:57pm CTSuper Mario Bros. 3TheHaxor 0:10:00
 1:15:00100% — NES cartridgeblowers
3:22pm CTBonus Game 3 – Super Mario OdysseyDangers 0:10:00
 1:17:00World Peace — Switch cartridgeblowers
4:49pm CTSuper MetroidShinyZeni 0:10:00
 1:20:00100% — SNES iggyzig
6:19pm CTKingdom Hearts II Final Mixninten866 0:25:00
 3:00:00Critical Mode any% — PS4 SakuraTsubasa
9:44pm CTFinaleTech Crew 0:10:00
 12:10am CTThe End — SakuraTsubasa

Where to watch

You can watch the full event on Games Done Quick’s official Twitch broadcast.