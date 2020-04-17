How to watch Games Done Quick’s Corona Relief

Here's everything you need to know.

Corona Relief Done Quick begins today in an effort to help those in need during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games Done Quick hosted event features high-level gameplay by speedrunners raising money in the name of charity.

One hundred percent of donations raised from CRDQ will go directly to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization with a mission to save the lives of those affected by poverty or emergencies.

Games Done Quick has raised over $25 million for charity over the course of seven years and hopes to increase that number this weekend.

Donations during the event can be made via the viewing page available at GamesDoneQuick.com.

Here’s how to watch Corona Relief Done Quick.

Full schedule

Friday, April 17 10:30am CT Countdown Tech Crew 0:10:00 0:20:00 Light Music and Sweet Art — Prolix 11:00am CT Donkey Kong Country V0oid 0:10:00 0:55:00 101% — SNES Prolix 12:05pm CT Shovel Knight: King of Cards davidtki 0:10:00 0:36:00 Any% — PC Prolix 12:51pm CT Sonic Mania Argick 0:10:00 1:00:00 Sonic & Tails Good Ending — PC Prolix 2:01pm CT Halo: Combat Evolved Chronos_R 0:10:00 1:30:00 Legendary — PC Skybilz 3:41pm CT Kirby Star Allies LaurieDBunnykins 0:10:00 0:40:00 Guest Star – Mage Sisters — Switch Skybilz 4:31pm CT Bonus Game 1 – Celeste TGH 0:12:00 1:02:00 True Ending — PC Skybilz 5:45pm CT The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time spikevegeta, Phant 0:10:00 3:00:00 Randomizer Co-op — N64 KrunchyLex 8:55pm CT Dark Souls catalystz 0:10:00 1:35:00 All Bosses — PC SmoothOperative 10:40pm CT Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic ChaosDrifter 0:10:00 1:00:00 any% — PC SmoothOperative 11:50pm CT Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne Mattmatt10111 0:10:00 0:40:00 Any% (Dead on Arrival) — PC YoBGS Saturday, April 18 12:40am CT Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII xShonnen 0:10:00 2:30:00 Any% Normal — PS3 YoBGS 3:20am CT Alien: Isolation Nikoheart 0:10:00 0:35:00 Any% CC Only — PC SakuraTsubasa 4:05am CT Red Alliance hivemind514 0:10:00 0:25:00 Any% No Water Glitch Prologueless — PC SakuraTsubasa 4:40am CT Kirby’s Dream Land Darksol188 0:10:00 0:15:00 Extra Mode — GB SakuraTsubasa 5:05am CT Sonic Robo Blast 2 Cygnusx406 0:10:00 0:38:00 Tails Any% — PC SakuraTsubasa 5:53am CT Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Finalflame 0:12:00 0:30:00 Any% — SMS SakuraTsubasa 6:35am CT Castlevania 2snek, SBDWolf 0:10:00 0:30:00 2-Loop Race — NES SakuraTsubasa 7:15am CT Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse Kutsu Shita 0:10:00 0:35:00 Trevor vs Sypha — NES SakuraTsubasa 8:00am CT Ninja Gaiden ShuriBear 0:12:00 0:15:00 Any% — NES LLK 8:27am CT Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles In Time Ceriel4, darkalexandr 0:10:00 0:23:00 Any% Hard Race — SNES LLK 9:00am CT Viewtiful Joe Crab Milk Mickey 0:10:00 0:45:00 Any% Kids — Gamecube LLK 9:55am CT Super Meat Boy shredberg 0:10:00 1:35:00 106% — PC cartridgeblowers 11:40am CT Cuphead Jason2890 0:12:00 0:42:00 All Flags (1.1+) — PC cartridgeblowers 12:34pm CT Super Mario Sunshine Paperario, SBlectric 0:25:00 3:15:00 120 Shines Race — Gamecube Skybilz 4:14pm CT Deus Ex vs Deus Ex Human Revolution Bidwar Heinki 0:10:00 0:50:00 any% — PC AnEternalEnigma 5:14pm CT Final Doom S6kana 0:10:00 1:10:00 Plutonia Nightmare — PC AnEternalEnigma 6:34pm CT Bonus Game 2 – Doom Eternal xamide 0:10:00 0:37:00 Any% — PC AnEternalEnigma 7:21pm CT The*Bishi Bashi billyjr82 0:10:00 0:30:00 All Stages — Arcade AnEternalEnigma 8:01pm CT Pump It Up! happyf33tz 0:10:00 1:00:00 Dance Rhythm Game — Arcade AnEternalEnigma 9:11pm CT Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED SpootyBiscuit 0:10:00 0:22:00 Coda All Zones — PC AnEternalEnigma 9:43pm CT Resident Evil 7 LPsoldier0303 0:10:00 1:35:00 New Game + ANY% — PlayStation 4 SmoothOperative 11:28pm CT Mirror’s Edge Voetiem 0:10:00 0:36:00 Any% — PC SmoothOperative Sunday, April 19 12:14am CT Antichamber Voetiem 0:12:00 0:16:00 120 Signs — PC SmoothOperative 12:42am CT NieR Automata Danflesh 0:10:00 1:30:00 [A] Ending Any% Normal Difficulty — PC SmoothOperative 2:22am CT Vectronom badBlackShark 0:17:00 0:25:00 All Pickups — PC YoBGS 3:04am CT Metroid CHX42 0:10:00 0:15:00 Any% — NES YoBGS 3:29am CT Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD Biglaw 0:10:00 0:24:00 All Goals (No DLC) — PC YoBGS 4:03am CT Spyro Reignited Trilogy: Spyro 2 Ripto’s Rage Zic3 0:10:00 0:40:00 Any% — PC YoBGS 4:53am CT Mighty Gunvolt Burst KiwamiZX 0:10:00 0:40:00 Any% – Normal, Call — Switch Sooraya 5:43am CT Mega Man 9 HJA 0:10:00 0:40:00 Any% — Wii Sooraya 6:33am CT Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition SeriouslySurly 0:10:00 0:26:00 any% Current Patch — PC Sooraya 7:09am CT Pokemon Sword Etchy 0:10:00 4:25:00 Any% — Switch KrunchyLex 11:44am CT Ori and the Will of the Wisps Vulajin 0:12:00 0:36:00 Any% (Easy) — PC KrunchyLex 12:32pm CT The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Andy, apathyduck 0:10:00 1:15:00 All Dungeons Race — SNES SakuraTsubasa 1:57pm CT Super Mario Bros. 3 TheHaxor 0:10:00 1:15:00 100% — NES cartridgeblowers 3:22pm CT Bonus Game 3 – Super Mario Odyssey Dangers 0:10:00 1:17:00 World Peace — Switch cartridgeblowers 4:49pm CT Super Metroid ShinyZeni 0:10:00 1:20:00 100% — SNES iggyzig 6:19pm CT Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix ninten866 0:25:00 3:00:00 Critical Mode any% — PS4 SakuraTsubasa 9:44pm CT Finale Tech Crew 0:10:00 12:10am CT The End — SakuraTsubasa

Where to watch

You can watch the full event on Games Done Quick’s official Twitch broadcast.