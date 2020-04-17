How to watch Games Done Quick’s Corona Relief

Corona Relief Done Quick begins today in an effort to help those in need during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The Games Done Quick hosted event features high-level gameplay by speedrunners raising money in the name of charity.
One hundred percent of donations raised from CRDQ will go directly to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization with a mission to save the lives of those affected by poverty or emergencies.
Games Done Quick has raised over $25 million for charity over the course of seven years and hopes to increase that number this weekend.
Donations during the event can be made via the viewing page available at GamesDoneQuick.com.
Here’s how to watch Corona Relief Done Quick.
Full schedule
|Friday, April 17
|10:30am CT
|Countdown
|Tech Crew
|0:10:00
|0:20:00
|Light Music and Sweet Art —
|Prolix
|11:00am CT
|Donkey Kong Country
|V0oid
|0:10:00
|0:55:00
|101% — SNES
|Prolix
|12:05pm CT
|Shovel Knight: King of Cards
|davidtki
|0:10:00
|0:36:00
|Any% — PC
|Prolix
|12:51pm CT
|Sonic Mania
|Argick
|0:10:00
|1:00:00
|Sonic & Tails Good Ending — PC
|Prolix
|2:01pm CT
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|Chronos_R
|0:10:00
|1:30:00
|Legendary — PC
|Skybilz
|3:41pm CT
|Kirby Star Allies
|LaurieDBunnykins
|0:10:00
|0:40:00
|Guest Star – Mage Sisters — Switch
|Skybilz
|4:31pm CT
|Bonus Game 1 – Celeste
|TGH
|0:12:00
|1:02:00
|True Ending — PC
|Skybilz
|5:45pm CT
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|spikevegeta, Phant
|0:10:00
|3:00:00
|Randomizer Co-op — N64
|KrunchyLex
|8:55pm CT
|Dark Souls
|catalystz
|0:10:00
|1:35:00
|All Bosses — PC
|SmoothOperative
|10:40pm CT
|Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
|ChaosDrifter
|0:10:00
|1:00:00
|any% — PC
|SmoothOperative
|11:50pm CT
|Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
|Mattmatt10111
|0:10:00
|0:40:00
|Any% (Dead on Arrival) — PC
|YoBGS
|Saturday, April 18
|12:40am CT
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|xShonnen
|0:10:00
|2:30:00
|Any% Normal — PS3
|YoBGS
|3:20am CT
|Alien: Isolation
|Nikoheart
|0:10:00
|0:35:00
|Any% CC Only — PC
|SakuraTsubasa
|4:05am CT
|Red Alliance
|hivemind514
|0:10:00
|0:25:00
|Any% No Water Glitch Prologueless — PC
|SakuraTsubasa
|4:40am CT
|Kirby’s Dream Land
|Darksol188
|0:10:00
|0:15:00
|Extra Mode — GB
|SakuraTsubasa
|5:05am CT
|Sonic Robo Blast 2
|Cygnusx406
|0:10:00
|0:38:00
|Tails Any% — PC
|SakuraTsubasa
|5:53am CT
|Sonic the Hedgehog 2
|Finalflame
|0:12:00
|0:30:00
|Any% — SMS
|SakuraTsubasa
|6:35am CT
|Castlevania
|2snek, SBDWolf
|0:10:00
|0:30:00
|2-Loop Race — NES
|SakuraTsubasa
|7:15am CT
|Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse
|Kutsu Shita
|0:10:00
|0:35:00
|Trevor vs Sypha — NES
|SakuraTsubasa
|8:00am CT
|Ninja Gaiden
|ShuriBear
|0:12:00
|0:15:00
|Any% — NES
|LLK
|8:27am CT
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles In Time
|Ceriel4, darkalexandr
|0:10:00
|0:23:00
|Any% Hard Race — SNES
|LLK
|9:00am CT
|Viewtiful Joe
|Crab Milk Mickey
|0:10:00
|0:45:00
|Any% Kids — Gamecube
|LLK
|9:55am CT
|Super Meat Boy
|shredberg
|0:10:00
|1:35:00
|106% — PC
|cartridgeblowers
|11:40am CT
|Cuphead
|Jason2890
|0:12:00
|0:42:00
|All Flags (1.1+) — PC
|cartridgeblowers
|12:34pm CT
|Super Mario Sunshine
|Paperario, SBlectric
|0:25:00
|3:15:00
|120 Shines Race — Gamecube
|Skybilz
|4:14pm CT
|Deus Ex vs Deus Ex Human Revolution Bidwar
|Heinki
|0:10:00
|0:50:00
|any% — PC
|AnEternalEnigma
|5:14pm CT
|Final Doom
|S6kana
|0:10:00
|1:10:00
|Plutonia Nightmare — PC
|AnEternalEnigma
|6:34pm CT
|Bonus Game 2 – Doom Eternal
|xamide
|0:10:00
|0:37:00
|Any% — PC
|AnEternalEnigma
|7:21pm CT
|The*Bishi Bashi
|billyjr82
|0:10:00
|0:30:00
|All Stages — Arcade
|AnEternalEnigma
|8:01pm CT
|Pump It Up!
|happyf33tz
|0:10:00
|1:00:00
|Dance Rhythm Game — Arcade
|AnEternalEnigma
|9:11pm CT
|Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED
|SpootyBiscuit
|0:10:00
|0:22:00
|Coda All Zones — PC
|AnEternalEnigma
|9:43pm CT
|Resident Evil 7
|LPsoldier0303
|0:10:00
|1:35:00
|New Game + ANY% — PlayStation 4
|SmoothOperative
|11:28pm CT
|Mirror’s Edge
|Voetiem
|0:10:00
|0:36:00
|Any% — PC
|SmoothOperative
|Sunday, April 19
|12:14am CT
|Antichamber
|Voetiem
|0:12:00
|0:16:00
|120 Signs — PC
|SmoothOperative
|12:42am CT
|NieR Automata
|Danflesh
|0:10:00
|1:30:00
|[A] Ending Any% Normal Difficulty — PC
|SmoothOperative
|2:22am CT
|Vectronom
|badBlackShark
|0:17:00
|0:25:00
|All Pickups — PC
|YoBGS
|3:04am CT
|Metroid
|CHX42
|0:10:00
|0:15:00
|Any% — NES
|YoBGS
|3:29am CT
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD
|Biglaw
|0:10:00
|0:24:00
|All Goals (No DLC) — PC
|YoBGS
|4:03am CT
|Spyro Reignited Trilogy: Spyro 2 Ripto’s Rage
|Zic3
|0:10:00
|0:40:00
|Any% — PC
|YoBGS
|4:53am CT
|Mighty Gunvolt Burst
|KiwamiZX
|0:10:00
|0:40:00
|Any% – Normal, Call — Switch
|Sooraya
|5:43am CT
|Mega Man 9
|HJA
|0:10:00
|0:40:00
|Any% — Wii
|Sooraya
|6:33am CT
|Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition
|SeriouslySurly
|0:10:00
|0:26:00
|any% Current Patch — PC
|Sooraya
|7:09am CT
|Pokemon Sword
|Etchy
|0:10:00
|4:25:00
|Any% — Switch
|KrunchyLex
|11:44am CT
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|Vulajin
|0:12:00
|0:36:00
|Any% (Easy) — PC
|KrunchyLex
|12:32pm CT
|The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
|Andy, apathyduck
|0:10:00
|1:15:00
|All Dungeons Race — SNES
|SakuraTsubasa
|1:57pm CT
|Super Mario Bros. 3
|TheHaxor
|0:10:00
|1:15:00
|100% — NES
|cartridgeblowers
|3:22pm CT
|Bonus Game 3 – Super Mario Odyssey
|Dangers
|0:10:00
|1:17:00
|World Peace — Switch
|cartridgeblowers
|4:49pm CT
|Super Metroid
|ShinyZeni
|0:10:00
|1:20:00
|100% — SNES
|iggyzig
|6:19pm CT
|Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix
|ninten866
|0:25:00
|3:00:00
|Critical Mode any% — PS4
|SakuraTsubasa
|9:44pm CT
|Finale
|Tech Crew
|0:10:00
|12:10am CT
|The End —
|SakuraTsubasa
Where to watch
You can watch the full event on Games Done Quick’s official Twitch broadcast.