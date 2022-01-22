How to get Twitch drops for Rainbow Six Extraction

You only need to watch for a couple of hours.

With the release of Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft has teamed with Twitch to give players in-game cosmetics for watching a set list of content creators play the game.

Watching streamers on Twitch, players can get a REACT UFO charm and a Corrupted charm. The two rewards are earned by watching content creators for one and two hours, respectively.

Screengrab via Twitch

To start earning progress toward the rewards on your account, you’ll first need to connect your Ubisoft account to Twitch by going to the game publisher’s drops registration webpage.

Screengrab via Twitch

Clicking the “Get Started” button on that webpage, you will be directed to a page that will have you log into your Twitch account and begin the connection process.

After you’ve got yourself connected, you’ll be able to see the progress you’ve earned toward your two charms by watching participating live channels. You can see how far along you are by going to the R6 Extraction section of the drops campaigns page on Twitch.

When you’ve watched enough to earn one of your charms, you should get a notification saying that you are eligible to claim it. Make sure to follow that notification and click “Claim” in order to receive the reward. The reward will not automatically be attributed to your account after watching for long enough. You have to “claim” it in order to get it.