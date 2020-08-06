Hikaru to host Chess tournament headlined by xQc, IWillDominate

Chess, PogChamp.

Screengrab via Hikaru

Hikaru is hosting another massive Chess tournament featuring top streaming talents like xQc, IWillDominate, and CallMeCarson.

In the official Chess.com Pogchamps 2 event, 16 content creators will compete from Aug. 21 to Sept. 6 to see who’s the best at playing Chess while still entertaining their chats. 

Voyboy won the inaugural Pogchamps championship in June with a 2-1 win over Hutch in front of more than 100,000 viewers. Cr1tikal took home the consolation crown after taking down Ludwig in the finals. 

Chess as a category on Twitch has experienced some massive growth over the last few months, fluctuating anywhere between 8,865 and 23,000 viewers so far in August, according to TwitchMetrics. Pogchamps 2 should provide a big boost to viewership with the roster of streamers competing. 

  • xqc
  • Forsen
  • dogdog
  • itshafu
  • Austin
  • Mizkif
  • Hafþór J Björnsson
  • EasyWithAces
  • CallMeCarson
  • TF Blade
  • IWDominateLoL
  • Cizzorz
  • WagaGaming
  • ripexJ
  • QTCinderella
  • David Pakman

Hikaru Nakamura, Alexandra Botez, Chess.com’s Danny Rensch, and others will provide commentary for the event. Pogchamps 2 will be hosted on multiple platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and international outlets. Each competitor will likely be streaming their own perspectives, too. 

Pogchamps 2 runs from Aug. 21 to Sept. 6. You can learn more about the broadcast on Chess.com