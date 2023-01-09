Hasan hits impressive Twitch milestone—but you won’t hear him celebrating

He knows what it would lead to, and he doesn't have any time for that nonsense.

HasanAbi officially has the most active subscriptions on Twitch with more than 71,000 subs, according to Twitch Tracker. But the political commentator didn’t express any excitement for the feat during his broadcast today.

Upon the information being brought to his attention, Hasan quickly tried to downplay the achievement. His reasoning was tied to avoiding online hate from people who enjoy pointing toward his success as a way to criticize his political views.

Hasan is well-known for his critical commentary on capitalism, and he frequently supports socialist reform. Throughout his career, haters have tended to use his success in a capitalistic structure like Twitch to call him a hypocrite of sorts.

This has happened numerous times whenever his affluence becomes disclosed, like when he purchased an expensive home. Given the fact that active subscribers are directly tied to monthly income for a streamer, Hasan’s 71,000-plus supporters can be translated into a monthly income in the hundreds of thousands.

So when some of his fans tried to celebrate the feat with him, Hasan explained how he appreciates the support of fans, but a celebration was not in order.

“You’re not thinking about it in the way that the most psychotic fucking stalkers are thinking about it,” he said. “Motherfuckers are going to say, ‘one, he’s flexing his wealth. Two, he’s a disgusting piece of shit rich but socialist,’ and they’re going to yell, and I’m going to have to deal with that.”

For Hasan, the hate from internet commenters in those situations takes away from his content because he is typically pressed to address the hate. As a way to further explain himself, he even looked at a Twitter post from a fan who shared the news on social media. With a very quick glance, he immediately found numerous replies that exhibited the exact behavior he said would happen.