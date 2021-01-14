Dr Disrespect teases potential partnership with FanDuel

The Two-Time said something is "coming soon."

Dr Disrespect is known for his theatrics, and today is no exception as he teased an upcoming announcement on Twitter.

In a video featuring his “It’s Out of My Hands” song that was released following his confusing departure from Twitch, the YouTuber seemingly revealed that he will be working with popular daily fantasy sports company FanDuel.

The 36-second video didn’t present much to viewers other than imaging of Disrespect’s fictitious “arena,” and at the end, a FanDuel logo popped onto the screen next to Disrespect’s own logo.

In response to Disrespect’s Twitter plug, the official FanDuel account replied with the “eyes” emoji as well. Dr Disrespect retweeted FanDuel’s reply.

Dr Disrespect, a master spokesperson, already has a handful of partnerships, including MTN DEW Game Fuel, Turtle Beach, Scuf, and ROCCAT.

Meanwhile, the news comes just a few days after Disrespect posted on Twitter that he put a “soft 250k bet on FanDuel” that the Buffalo Bills would win the Super Bowl.

I put a soft 250k bet on FanDuel.



Picking Buffalo to win it all. Yayaya!!#SuperBowlLV — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) January 9, 2021

Disrespect did not disclose that tweet as being a part of an advertisement, suggesting that perhaps his work with the brand could have happened as a result of the post on social media.