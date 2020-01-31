Dr Disrespect issues ominous warning to Summit1g

Dr Disrespect made a surprise appearance during Summit1g’s late-night stream yesterday and issued a warning.

“Summit if you wind up in the god damn same fucking lobby as me, accidentally, I will hunt you down and I will crush you.” Dr Disrespect said. “I’m just letting you know, that’s it.”

Doc issues a warning to summit Clip of summit1g Playing Escape From Tarkov – Clipped by Yasherets

Summit was visibly surprised by the intense warning and asked if he was already in Doc’s Escape From Tarkov lobby, which prompted a more relaxed response from the Two Time.

“I’m just giving a forewarning, have a good night guys,” Dr Disrespect said.

Dr Disrespect and Summit1g have a long history of taking innocent jabs at one another and have played together numerous times. The Doc is known for his intense, competitive persona and constant trash talk to enemies and teammates. Summit has proven himself as a strong competitive player in almost any game he plays and won’t be an easy target for Dr Disrespect.

Both streamers have been playing Tarkov heavily lately and have already played together. The two iconic streamers have great chemistry when they team up and are even more entertaining when they’re on opposite sides.

Tarkov is already an intense game with high stakes and adding Dr Disrespect as an enemy will definitely make it a nightmare for Summit1g.

It’s only a matter of time before the two accidentally enter the same Tarkov lobby, so fans can look forward to an epic battle between the two popular streamers.