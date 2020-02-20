Dr Disrespect is ready for the new season of Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter Two, season two kicked off today, and as you might expect, the Two Time is ready to battle.

Last night on his stream, Dr Disrespect was struggling to find a game that he truly wanted to play. But he knew that today he was going to be playing an Epic game.

Disrespect started his stream with a Just Chatting session that he jokingly said rivaled the length of TimTheTatman’s notoriously long Just Chatting session that he uses to open his streams. After that, Doc went through a few title options before playing a little bit of Star Wars Battlefront.

“Stop stalling? I don’t know what to play,” he said. “There’s nothing that gets me super juiced up and excited, except for tomorrow: Fortnite.”

Following a short period of playing the EA game, Dr Disrespect moved over to Escape from Tarkov, which he’s been playing a lot lately.

He hit up some duo action with Summit1g. But nothing he did got him as excited as he is for the new content in Fortnite he’ll be playing today. Along with doing random duos, Doc promised to do some solo games and explore all of the game’s fresh new content.

“My view count is going to be the highest out of all of the Fortnite streamers in the history of the world tomorrow ladies and gentlemen,” he said. “We’re going to talk specifically about the devs and what they’re really doing to push gaming forward and into the future.”

Dr Disrespect isn’t necessarily known for playing Fortnite specifically, but when he does play the game, he tends to draw a sizable viewer count. In 2019, Fortnite was his fourth most-played and most-watched game. His 153 hours of airtime on the title gave him 2.87 million hours watched with an average of 63,261 viewers, according to Stream Hatchet.