CouRage hits $250,000 goal 4 hours into charity stream for coronavirus relief

The CouRageous took on the coronavirus today—and won.

YouTube streamer CouRage hit his $250,000 goal less than four hours into his 12-hour birthday and charity stream today. The 100 Thieves content creator is raising money for the CDC Foundation to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. CouRage lost his grandmother on April 15 due to the virus and has also dedicated his stream to her.

$250,000 raised.



In 4 fucking hours.



I’m about to shave my beard live on stream…



Road to $300,000 begins!https://t.co/PmLZrrHKhS pic.twitter.com/3TKwO21Bz4 — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) April 23, 2020

The former Call of Duty caster set up several incentives for the donations, such as playing with a controller and a Bob Ross painting stream. And with the final goal completed, CouRage is now shaving his beard live on stream.

CouRage’s friends—Scump, Nadeshot, and Symfuhny—made appearances as well, jumping into Call of Duty: Warzone matches together.

Y’all can’t be serious with this shit… pic.twitter.com/ggVejFd88v — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) April 23, 2020

With the $250,000 goal met and still eight hours left of streaming, CouRage has now pushed his goal up to a whopping $500,000.

Fans who want to donate and help the cause can visit the streamer’s Tiltify page.