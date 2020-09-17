Complexity renews exclusive partnership with Twitch

Esports organization Complexity renewed its exclusive deal with Twitch today, locking in the team as well as its players to the platform.

As a part of the deal, Complexity will not only continue hosting events on Twitch, but its streamers, including aa9skillz, FunFPS, and Electra, will stay there as well. Terms of the deal, including its length, were not disclosed.

“The longevity of our partnership with Twitch showcases not only the value that Complexity, its players, and streamers have brought to the platform over the years but also the relevance and importance of our fans on the platform,” Kyle Bautista, COO at Complexity Gaming, said.

Along with content creators and players for the team streaming exclusively on the platform, the team’s events, like reigning world first World of Warcraft raiding guild Complexity Limit’s raiding efforts will also be streamed on Twitch.

Limit joined Complexity in the spring prior to the most recent WoW raid release, Ny’alotha. During its efforts, the team helped WoW achieve some of its highest viewership of the year on Twitch as the guild beat the Method, the team that dominated the raiding scene for the two years prior.

This move not only solidifies Complexity’s connection with Twitch through its streamers, but it also likely means that Twitch will remain the home of the WoW race to world first raiding scene as well.