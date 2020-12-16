CohhCarnage to redirect tips to his mods in 2021

The new system will be put in place Jan. 1.

One of Twitch’s most popular streamers has shared a new way to support the team of moderators on his stream.

CohhCarnage said starting Jan. 1, the tip button will be removed from his channel and replaced by a button to support the mod team who work on the channel.

On January 1st, I'll be taking down my Tip button… forever!



In its place will be a button to tip the mod team as a whole. ALL PayPal tips to the channel after January 1st will go to the mods.



Thanks to all the subscribers and supporters for making this possible! GO MODS! 🤗 — Cohh Carnage (@CohhCarnage) December 15, 2020

Mods are an important part of any large Twitch stream. Moderators are assigned to ensure that no offensive or spam posts are left in the chat, as well as helping the streamer with general tasks.

Although they are such an integral part of most of the top live streams, mods often are unpaid and are elected from long time, consistent viewers of the stream.

Massive W right here ⚔️ — Twitch (@Twitch) December 16, 2020

For viewers that want to support CohhCarnage directly, subscribing to the channel is the best way to do so.