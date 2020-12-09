CohhCarnage has already found his character in Cyberpunk 2077

Twitch streamer CohhCarnage is one of at least a handful of content creators who were lucky enough to have their likeness added to Cyberpunk 2077—and it didn’t take him long to find himself in-game.

Just a few hours into Cohh’s launch day stream of the highly anticipated RPG, he was wandering the streets of Night City when he heard a familiar voice.

The character, Garry the Prophet, is a man wearing a garbage bag and spouting conspiracy theories about cybernetic enhancements. Cohh was quite pleased with himself and his performance.

Cohh visited CD Projekt Red at some point to have his face scanned and record some dialogue, and the payoff was worth the wait. He confirmed the cameo back in June.

Jesse Cox and other streamers are expected to have appearances in the sprawling game, but it might take a lot of time to find all of them. DrDisrespect also teased his involvement in the game.

Yes, I'm in @CyberpunkGame 2077. 🤗



Huge thanks for the opportunity from @CDPROJEKTRED. It was an absolute blast bringing this character to life. I can't wait for you guys to meet him! THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/WE5SFmrpYz — Cohh Carnage (@CohhCarnage) June 25, 2020

After a seven-year wait, Cyberpunk 2077 will be available tomorrow on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.