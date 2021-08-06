Cohh Carnage urges Twitch to implement new revenue reporting tools following sub pricing change

“Help us, help you. Give us the info we need to make better decisions concerning monetization.”

Twitch has recently expanded its local sub pricing service to Europe, a change that will see the price for a subscription drop slightly than those in some areas of the country. While this change does benefit the viewer, it has been causing some issues for creators on the platform.

In a response to Twitch’s announcement, veteran streamer Cohh Carnage called for the platform to implement new reporting tools that would help creators project their income based on the change to subscriber revenue.

It will be pretty unfortunate if a bunch of new ways to get money involving ads get pushed in before creators can even get a handle on their projected losses from the sub changes.



Help us, help you. Give us the info we need to make better decisions concerning monetization. 😄 — Cohh Carnage (@CohhCarnage) August 5, 2021

Cohh said some viewers have reported spending 60 percent less, or even higher on their subscriptions as a result of the local sub pricing initiative. With this being the case, and a new ad system being rolled out to some creators, having the ability to see how much revenue they are set to earn with the change in pricing, is integral for streamers so that they can tailor their advertisement strategy accordingly.

“It will be pretty unfortunate if a bunch of new ways to get money involving ads get pushed in before creators can even get a handle on their projected losses from the sub changes,” Cohh said. “Help us, help you. Give us the info we need to make better decisions concerning monetization.”

As local sub prices begin to expand further, it remains to be seen if Twitch will implement these new systems to help creators project their revenue.