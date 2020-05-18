Celebrities to compete in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe charity tournament tomorrow on Twitch

Mental Health Awareness Week starts today and the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) has organized a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tournament to raise money for the organization. It will be streamed tomorrow, May 19, at 1pm CT on Twitch and Instagram with a diverse cast of celebrities competing.

The lineup includes actors Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones from the BBC series Normal People, rugby player Anthony Watson, soccer player Tyrone Mings, musician Tom Grennan, comedians Iain Stirling, Jon Richardson and Seann Walsh, YouTuber Joe Sugg, fitness coach Bradley Simmonds, and reality TV star Josh Patterson.

Normal People was released this year, adapted from the novel by Sally Rooney, portraying a romance in Ireland with the relationship between Marianne and Connell. The show addresses suicide and depression through Mescal’s character struggling with his mental health in different stages of his life.

CALM offers support and information to prevent suicide with a free and confidential helpline and webchat. It’s available seven hours a day, seven days a week for anyone who needs to talk about any of life’s problems.

With people losing jobs and staying isolated at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, the suicide rates in the U.S. could increase, according to an article published in JAMA Psychiatry last month.

If you’re going through a difficult time or thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or use the webchat. The Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the U.S.

Earlier this month, professional tennis stars participated in a Mario Tennis Aces charity event. Serena and Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, and Naomi Osaka, along with other tennis players, competed in the game to raise $1 million for the winner’s chosen charity organization.

CALM’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tournament will begin tomorrow afternoon.