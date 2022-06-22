Can you get banned for vaping on Twitch streams?

Twitch is one of the largest and most popular livestreaming platforms in the world and allows millions of creators to broadcast their content to Twitch’s vast audience. While Twitch permits a wide variety of content, all streamers on the platform are still bound by the website’s terms of service.

Violating Twitch’s ToS can result in significant bans, ranging from a single day to indefinite suspension depending on the severity of the infraction and the number of bans the account has received.

Twitch has been heavily criticized for inconsistent regulations, leading many to wonder what is and is not exactly allowed on the site.

Can you vape on Twitch?

Twitch’s terms of service does not explicitly prohibit vaping on stream, meaning it is an allowed action. As is the case with marijuana, streamers will still have to abide by their local and federal ordinances around the act. Since vapes have ranging age requirements in regions across the world, it is highly recommend that you research your area’s policy before vaping on stream.

Twitch’s ToS is an ever changing ruleset and rules across the board could be subject to change. Given increasing awarness around the negative health conquences of vaping, Twitch could potential put more regulations around vaping as they have with alcohol on stream.

For partnered or full-time streamers, while vaping is permitted on broadcast you may still want to avoid the act. Advertisers and potential sponsors on the platform have typically avoided streamers engaging with potentially detrimental activities and could cost future sponsorship opportunities if vaping is prominently shown on broadcast.

If you are interested in keeping up with Twitch and its evolving rules and regulations for streamers, you can visit either Twitch’s Twitter page or its Community Guidelines page where changes are typicall updated and announced.