Blizzard nerfs Spy addon in latest World of Warcraft Classic hotfix

After receiving backlash from the World of Warcraft Classic community, Blizzard Entertainment has changed the combat log radius to now only display information for units that are within 50 yards of the player, targeting a popular PVP addon called Spy.

Spy has been controversial since the release of Phase Two and the introduction of the PVP system. If an enemy player is detected in the combat log, Spy attempts to determine their class, race, and level based on the ability that was used.

The addon, in turn, creates an unfair advantage, especially in PVP situations. If a Rogue or a Druid player enters stealth, Spy automatically reveals their location, spoiling the element of surprise.

Spy also has the ability to announce nearby enemy players to chat and can be configured to share data with players in a party, raid, or guild. In other words, the addon can easily share information and determine the location of an enemy in the area.

Players and streamers have complained that the addon ruins the World PVP experience, taking away from the original feel of the MMORPG.

The hotfix issued today will reflect the original behavior of WoW Patch 1.12 and should eliminate the ability for addons to extend players’ senses and detect enemy actions at a greater distance than intended. The change to the combat log won’t affect raiding addons, such as damage and threat meters, however.