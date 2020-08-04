Asmongold requests help from fans to acquire rare World of Warcraft mount

Popular World of Warcraft streamer Asmongold has enlisted assistance from his fans in unlocking one of the rarest mounts in World of Warcraft Classic.

Asmongold let his fans know that he will be accepting both Scarab Lord Fragments, as well as gold, for his character Asmon on the realm Faerlina.

Hey guys, it's me again.



Just wanted to let you all know that am now accepting Scarab Carapace Fragments for Scarab Lord!



Please forward all gold and fragments to Asmon on Faerlina



Thanks! 🙂 — Zack (@Asmongold) August 4, 2020

Many fans did not like that the streamer asked for help. These fans said they believe the mount should be earned by those who have put in the time since the release of WoW Classic.

To unlock the rare Scarab Lord title and mount, players must complete a quest line title titled “Scepter of the Shifting Sands.” Upon completion of the final quest, “Bang a Gong,” the first player to finish will be rewarded with a Black Qiraji Resonating Crystal, which once activated, will become the rare Scarab mount, as well as the title of Scarab Lord across the server. Once the first player has collected this reward, the game will start a timed event titled the “Ten Hour War,” which will see any player who completes the questline able to collect the rewards also within a 10-hour window.

The mount’s exclusivity is due to the immense amount of time and commitment it will take a player to gather all the necessary items and complete the questline within the available time. To complete this, the player needs to acquire 42,000 Scarab Carapace Fragments, which will ideally be made easier for Asmongold as he calls on his community for assistance.