Asmongold criticizes Twitch, praises YouTube for VOD quality

The streaming platform war between Twitch and YouTube typically only draws the attention of the masses when a high-profile streamer announces a lucrative exclusive contract with one or the other. But Asmongold on stream today brought the topic to the forefront without discussing any influencer.

Watching this year’s State of Unreal with his Twitch stream on YouTube, Asmongold took a moment to compliment the technical capabilities that YouTube has with playback for its livestreams and VODs.

“It’s so crazy to me that YouTube has been around in the streaming space for such a little period of time, but somehow they just instantly, the moment that a livestream ends, you are immediately taken to a redirect to the VOD and it’s a perfect seamless process,” he said. “You can click through the stream and the VOD and there’s no friction, there’s no loading, there’s no ads.”

While Asmongold livestreams exclusively on Twitch, he also has a YouTube page where he uploads videos on a regular basis. Many content creators post rebroadcasts of their streams and upload highlight videos to YouTube, among other content, to supplement what they do on Twitch, even if they have exclusive contracts to stream on Twitch.

In the process of giving YouTube credit, Asmon also expressed frustration with how Twitch doesn’t have the same sort of video quality as YouTube, despite being the more established livestreaming platform.

“Twitch, what are you doing?” he said. “How is YouTube beating you? This is awful. What’s going on?”

While YouTube is newer to the livestreaming game than Twitch, the platform is more established. Founded in 2005 and owned by Google, YouTube is older than Twitch, which was launched in 2011. Twitch does, however, have a notable parent company of its own in Amazon.